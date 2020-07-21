Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Funnyman Allen Covert cuts a deal in Calabasas

The Calabasas home of actor-producer Allen Covert
The Calabasas home of actor-producer Allen Covert hit the market in May and sold in about two months, records show.
(Realtor.com)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
July 21, 2020
9:45 AM
Actor-producer Allen Covert of “Grandma’s Boy” fame has sold his home in Calabasas for $2.415 million, records show.

The two-story spread hit the market in May and was listed as pending the following month, according to the Multiple Listing Service. It had been listed for $2.475 million.

Built in 1997 and since updated, the more than 6,600-square-foot house features a two-story foyer, a custom library and a family room with a wet bar. There are six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms including a primary suite with two walk-in closets and a separate sitting room.

The backyard.
The foyer.
The kitchen.
The butler's pantry.
The formal dining room.
The living room.
The custom library.
The patio.
The master bedroom.
The master bath.

Outside, the landscaped grounds contain a custom swimming pool with a spa, a barbecue island and a covered patio. Lawn and mature trees fill out the roughly half-acre site.

The house was previously owned by Filipino entertainer Charon Cuneta, who sold it to Covert in 2016 for $2.17 million.

An executive producer for Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, Covert this year appeared and produced the Netflix film “The Wrong Missy.” His decades of credits also include the film comedies “Big Daddy,” “Little Nicky” and “50 First Dates.”

Doug Puetz of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Jennifer Camp of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer.

Neal J. Leitereg

