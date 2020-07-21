Singer Rome Ramirez of Sublime With Rome looks to sell in the Hollywood Hills

Rome Ramirez is on a selling spree. A few months after unloading his Hollywood Hills hacienda for $1.89 million, the Sublime With Rome singer just listed a similar home a few miles away for $1.995 million.

At 3,215 square feet, it’s about 700 square feet bigger than the place he sold earlier this year. Spanish in style, it boasts hardwood floors, beamed ceilings and skylights across two stories.

A veranda with arched openings serves as the home’s entryway. Inside, bright living spaces with walls of glass expand to multiple decks and balconies. There’s a living room with a custom fireplace, a loft office, a tile kitchen and an indoor-outdoor dining room.

Two of the four bedrooms are master suites, and both feature designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. An attached studio adds flexibility with a separate entrance. Decks on both levels — one covered, one uncovered — take in city and canyon views.

Andrew Manning of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Ramirez, a native of Fremont in the San Francisco Bay Area, often collaborated with Sublime bassist Eric Wilson before they formed Sublime With Rome in 2009. To date, the ska punk band has released three studio albums, including 2019’s “Blessings.”