Musician Rome Ramirez unloads Hollywood Hills hacienda for $1.89 million

The show’s over in Hollywood Hills, where singer-guitarist Rome Ramirez has sold his Spanish-style hacienda for $1.89 million.

Ramirez, who’s best known for his work in the Sublime spin-off band Sublime with Rome, listed the home last summer for $2.345 million. It’s still a profit for the California native; records show he bought the place through a trust in 2017 for $1.585 million.

Tucked into a Laurel Canyon cul-de-sac, the 1920s retreat makes the most of its space with patios, gardens, an outdoor kitchen and rooftop deck. Inside, the remodeled floor plan holds four bedrooms and four bathrooms in about 2,500 square feet.

Wood beams and Saltillo tile tie the home to its roots, but more modern finishes include whitewashed fireplaces and hardwood floors. The main level features a great room and kitchen with quartz countertops. Upstairs, there’s an office and media room.

Two of the four bedrooms are master suites, and both take in leafy views through picture windows. Out back, a courtyard with turquoise casements tacks on a fireplace.

A native of Fremont in the San Francisco Bay Area, Ramirez often collaborated with Sublime bassist Eric Wilson before forming Sublime with Rome in 2009. To date, the ska punk band has released three studio albums including 2019’s “Blessings.”

Andrew Manning of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing.