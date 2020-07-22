Tristan Thompson’s Encino mansion comes to market at $8.5 million

Tristan Thompson is hoping for a quick flip in Encino. After dropping $6.5 million on a modern farmhouse last year, the NBA veteran just listed it for $8.5 million.

The Cleveland Cavaliers big man should have plenty of time to focus on the sale, as his team isn’t one of the 22 squads that have reported to Orlando, Fla., for the NBA playoffs.

In addition to the basketball hoop beside the swimming pool, there are plenty of other highlights that likely drew the former NBA champion to the home. Past a crisp black-and-white exterior, a grand foyer with tall ceilings and checkered marble floors kicks off the nearly 10,000-square-foot floor plan.

European oak accents, brass built-ins and modern fixtures give the common spaces a contemporary feel. The indoor-outdoor living room expands outside through pocketing doors, leading to hedged backyard with a kitchen and trellis-topped cabana.

Elsewhere are seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, a movie theater and office. Across the half-acre grounds, a guesthouse with similar style adds over 1,500 square feet.

Tomer Fridman of Compass holds the listing.

A native of Canada, Thompson played college ball at the University of Texas before being drafted by the Cavaliers in 2011. He has spent his entire career with the team and helped them win a championship in 2016.

The 29-year-old is also known for his former relationship with Khloe Kardashian, which whom he has a child.