Tristan Thompson felt ‘disgusted’ after cheating on Khloé Kardashian, and yet ...

Tristan Thompson is not proud of cheating on his on-and-off partner Khloé Kardashian, but don’t worry — he has an explanation and somehow it’s not really his fault, so it’s all good.
The NBA champion is on an apology tour with the Kardashian family in which he addresses and attempts to make amends for his past infidelities and the familial fallout that came from them. He has already talked with Khloé, Kim Kardashian, Kardashian matriach Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian about the issue, but his most recent discussion came with Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.
His repentance romp was, naturally, documented for all to see on the latest episode of “The Kardashians.”
Speaking with Kylie, Thompson apologized for being “young and stupid” when it came to cheating on her sister by sharing a kiss with the makeup mogul’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. Kylie graciously accepted his mea culpa and noted that she also grew from that experience.
Kourtney, however, pushed back on Thompson’s encounter with her by trying to dig into the deeper roots of why he has cheated on her sister several times.
“The next day after you do the deed, do you feel anything?” she asked the Cleveland Cavaliers player, who shares two children — True, 5, and Tatum, 1, — with Khloé.
“For me personally, when I cheat, I feel disgusted the next day with guilt,” he said before expanding on why he has repeated the action. “I was just cheating for an action, just cheating for a feeling, but also, it really came down to not knowing how to love because that’s the way I grew up.
“What I saw from my dad, how he would treat my mom, as a kid when you see that, the trauma you have, because you can’t protect your mom because you’re so young and ‘cause your mom tells you it’s going to be OK, you basically numb your emotions of being scared or feeling sad. It’s my form of a defense mechanism.”
Despite that explanation, Kourtney remained displeased, saying, “I don’t think you deserve Khloé or the actions that you’ve done have been something that she deserved.”
In 2022, Thompson apologized to Khloé for fathering a child with another woman.
“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
