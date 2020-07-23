Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Coastal homes for $800,000 in San Diego County

3270 Broadway, San Diego
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
July 23, 2020
5 AM
Share

Here’s a look at homes near the ocean listed for around $800,000 in San Diego, Oceanside and Imperial Beach in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO: This brand-new build a few miles from San Diego Bay features a modern open floor plan and balconies on both sides.

Address: 3270 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92102

Listed for: $849,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,200 square feet (3,684-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Black-and-white exterior; kitchen with waterfall counters; two master suites; private backyard

About the area: In the 92102 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $569,000, up 27.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

301 N. Coast Highway, No. 314, Oceanside
(Realtor.com)

OCEANSIDE: A short walk from the water, this end-unit condo in downtown Oceanside spans three stories with a scenic rooftop deck.

Advertisement

Address: 301 N. Coast Highway, No. 314, Oceanside, CA 92054

Listed for: $839,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,993 square feet (1,993-square-foot lot)

Features: Neutral-toned interiors; living room with corner fireplace; tile kitchen; optional fourth bedroom

About the area: In the 92504 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $604,000, up 63.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

1027 Holly Ave., Imperial Beach
(Realtor.com)

IMPERIAL BEACH: This spacious seven-bedroom home with front and backyards recently received a $151,000 price cut.

Address: 1027 Holly Ave., Imperial Beach, CA 91932

Listed for: $799,000 for seven bedrooms, six bathrooms in 3,504 square feet (6,100-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Tile floors; dining area with brick fireplace; fenced frontyard; backyard with storage shed

About the area: In the 91932 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $650,000, up 8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3060 G St., San Diego
(Realtor.com)

SAN DIEGO: Exposed ductwork and designer bathrooms bring modern style to this detached condo with a spacious rooftop deck.

Advertisement

Address: 3060 G St., San Diego, CA 92102

Listed for: $840,000 for two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,438 square feet (2,800-square-foot lot)

Features: Hardwood floors; kitchen with tiered island; private patio; master suite with deck

About the area: In the 92102 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $569,000, up 27.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

2194 S. Coast Highway, Oceanside
(Realtor.com)

OCEANSIDE: Around $200,000 went into upgrading this 1980s townhouse near Buena Vista Lagoon in the Sandpiper Cove community.

Address: 2194 S. Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054

Listed for: $799,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,808 square feet (1,808-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Marble kitchen; office; new bathrooms; lagoon views

About the area: In the 92504 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $604,000, up 63.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

362 Ebony Ave., Imperial Beach
(Realtor.com)

IMPERIAL BEACH: This single-story spot with a patio and pergola sits three blocks from the ocean.

Advertisement

Address: 362 Ebony Ave., Imperial Beach, CA 91932

Listed for: $789,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,704 square feet (6,100-square-foot lot)

Features: Frontyard with palm trees; remodeled kitchen; master suite with fireplace; low-traffic street

About the area: In the 91932 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $650,000, up 8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement