Coastal homes for $800,000 in San Diego County
Here’s a look at homes near the ocean listed for around $800,000 in San Diego, Oceanside and Imperial Beach in San Diego County.
SAN DIEGO: This brand-new build a few miles from San Diego Bay features a modern open floor plan and balconies on both sides.
Address: 3270 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92102
Listed for: $849,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,200 square feet (3,684-square-foot lot)
Features: Black-and-white exterior; kitchen with waterfall counters; two master suites; private backyard
About the area: In the 92102 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $569,000, up 27.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OCEANSIDE: A short walk from the water, this end-unit condo in downtown Oceanside spans three stories with a scenic rooftop deck.
Address: 301 N. Coast Highway, No. 314, Oceanside, CA 92054
Listed for: $839,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,993 square feet (1,993-square-foot lot)
Features: Neutral-toned interiors; living room with corner fireplace; tile kitchen; optional fourth bedroom
About the area: In the 92504 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $604,000, up 63.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
IMPERIAL BEACH: This spacious seven-bedroom home with front and backyards recently received a $151,000 price cut.
Address: 1027 Holly Ave., Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Listed for: $799,000 for seven bedrooms, six bathrooms in 3,504 square feet (6,100-square-foot lot)
Features: Tile floors; dining area with brick fireplace; fenced frontyard; backyard with storage shed
About the area: In the 91932 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $650,000, up 8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN DIEGO: Exposed ductwork and designer bathrooms bring modern style to this detached condo with a spacious rooftop deck.
Address: 3060 G St., San Diego, CA 92102
Listed for: $840,000 for two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,438 square feet (2,800-square-foot lot)
Features: Hardwood floors; kitchen with tiered island; private patio; master suite with deck
About the area: In the 92102 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $569,000, up 27.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OCEANSIDE: Around $200,000 went into upgrading this 1980s townhouse near Buena Vista Lagoon in the Sandpiper Cove community.
Address: 2194 S. Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054
Listed for: $799,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,808 square feet (1,808-square-foot lot)
Features: Marble kitchen; office; new bathrooms; lagoon views
About the area: In the 92504 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $604,000, up 63.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
IMPERIAL BEACH: This single-story spot with a patio and pergola sits three blocks from the ocean.
Address: 362 Ebony Ave., Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Listed for: $789,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,704 square feet (6,100-square-foot lot)
Features: Frontyard with palm trees; remodeled kitchen; master suite with fireplace; low-traffic street
About the area: In the 91932 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $650,000, up 8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.