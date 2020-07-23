Coastal homes for $800,000 in San Diego County

Here’s a look at homes near the ocean listed for around $800,000 in San Diego, Oceanside and Imperial Beach in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO: This brand-new build a few miles from San Diego Bay features a modern open floor plan and balconies on both sides.

Address: 3270 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92102

Listed for: $849,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,200 square feet (3,684-square-foot lot)

Features: Black-and-white exterior; kitchen with waterfall counters; two master suites; private backyard

About the area: In the 92102 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $569,000, up 27.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

301 N. Coast Highway, No. 314, Oceanside (Realtor.com)

OCEANSIDE: A short walk from the water, this end-unit condo in downtown Oceanside spans three stories with a scenic rooftop deck.

Address: 301 N. Coast Highway, No. 314, Oceanside, CA 92054

Listed for: $839,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,993 square feet (1,993-square-foot lot)

Features: Neutral-toned interiors; living room with corner fireplace; tile kitchen; optional fourth bedroom

About the area: In the 92504 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $604,000, up 63.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1027 Holly Ave., Imperial Beach (Realtor.com)

IMPERIAL BEACH: This spacious seven-bedroom home with front and backyards recently received a $151,000 price cut.

Address: 1027 Holly Ave., Imperial Beach, CA 91932

Listed for: $799,000 for seven bedrooms, six bathrooms in 3,504 square feet (6,100-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile floors; dining area with brick fireplace; fenced frontyard; backyard with storage shed

About the area: In the 91932 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $650,000, up 8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3060 G St., San Diego (Realtor.com)

SAN DIEGO: Exposed ductwork and designer bathrooms bring modern style to this detached condo with a spacious rooftop deck.

Address: 3060 G St., San Diego, CA 92102

Listed for: $840,000 for two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,438 square feet (2,800-square-foot lot)

Features: Hardwood floors; kitchen with tiered island; private patio; master suite with deck

About the area: In the 92102 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $569,000, up 27.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2194 S. Coast Highway, Oceanside (Realtor.com)

OCEANSIDE: Around $200,000 went into upgrading this 1980s townhouse near Buena Vista Lagoon in the Sandpiper Cove community.

Address: 2194 S. Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054

Listed for: $799,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,808 square feet (1,808-square-foot lot)

Features: Marble kitchen; office; new bathrooms; lagoon views

About the area: In the 92504 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $604,000, up 63.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

362 Ebony Ave., Imperial Beach (Realtor.com)

IMPERIAL BEACH: This single-story spot with a patio and pergola sits three blocks from the ocean.

Address: 362 Ebony Ave., Imperial Beach, CA 91932

Listed for: $789,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,704 square feet (6,100-square-foot lot)

Features: Frontyard with palm trees; remodeled kitchen; master suite with fireplace; low-traffic street

About the area: In the 91932 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $650,000, up 8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.