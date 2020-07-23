Fashion designer Richard Tyler lists Palm Springs estate with star-studded past

There’s fame in the floorboards of this stylish retreat in Palm Springs. Over the last nine decades, the desert haven has played host to stars such as Hollywood icon Cary Grant, heiress Barbara Hutton, “Gone With the Wind” producer David O. Selznick and actor Phil Regan, who used the home to host political fundraisers.

It’s now owned by fashion designer Richard Tyler, who recently put it on the market for $4.5 million.

Tyler expanded the house during his stay but still kept the 1930s spread in touch with its Spanish Colonial Revival roots. The two-acre compound offers a world of its own, including a five-bedroom main house, two-bedroom guesthouse, saltwater swimming pool, spa and sunken tennis court.

1 / 14 The Spanish-style estate. (Clinton Meyer) 2 / 14 The tennis court. (Clinton Meyer) 3 / 14 The living room. (Clinton Meyer) 4 / 14 The fireplace. (Clinton Meyer) 5 / 14 The kitchen. (Clinton Meyer) 6 / 14 The dining room. (Clinton Meyer) 7 / 14 The guesthouse. (Clinton Meyer) 8 / 14 The cantina. (Clinton Meyer) 9 / 14 The bar. (Clinton Meyer) 10 / 14 The guesthouse kitchen. (Clinton Meyer) 11 / 14 The pool. (Clinton Meyer) 12 / 14 The palm-topped grounds. (Clinton Meyer) 13 / 14 The two-acre estate. (Clinton Meyer) 14 / 14 The rooftop deck. (Clinton Meyer)

Advertisement

Palm trees and privacy hedges line the landscaped grounds, which take in sweeping views of the surrounding mountains. Arched doorways and hand-painted beams bring Spanish charm to the living spaces including a great room, formal dining room and modern kitchen with a 16-foot island.

Another highlight comes in the custom cantina. Boasting colorful walls and rustic Spanish tile, it includes a corner fireplace and a full bar surrounded by 1940s murals.

Upstairs, the master suite expands to a secluded rooftop deck — one of multiple perches overlooking the grassy grounds.

John White of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Advertisement

A native of Australia, Tyler is known for dressing celebrity clients such as Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts and Janet Jackson.