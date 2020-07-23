Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
NFL veteran Dashon Goldson sells second Encino home for $1.87 million

San Francisco 49ers' Dashon Goldon tackles Green Bay Packers' Greg Jennings in a 2013 game. Goldon just sold an Encino home.
Two years after selling an Encino mansion, former San Francisco 49er Dashon Goldon just shed another home in the area for $1.87 million.
(Nhat V. Meyer / San Jose Mercury New)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
July 23, 2020
11:11 AM
Former San Francisco 49er Dashon Goldson has tackled his second Encino home sale. Two years after unloading a dramatic mansion for $6.585 million, the Carson native just sold a smaller place in the same area for $1.87 million.

That’s a $630,000 profit for the two-time Pro Bowl safety compared with the price he paid in 2012, records show.

Built in 2008, the two-story home wears earthy tones across the exterior that continue into the nearly 4,200-square-foot floor plan. Inside, tall ceilings, travertine floors and wrought-iron accents mark the common spaces.

The exterior of Encino home newly sold by Dashon Goldson
The exterior.
(Realtor.com)
A carved fireplace anchors the living room, and the adjacent kitchen adds granite counters and cherry cabinetry. Across the main level, windows take in views of the verdant garden and swimming pool out back.

All four bedrooms are found upstairs, including a master suite with dual closets and a guest bedroom that expands to a front-facing balcony.

Goldson, 35, broke into the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and earned two Pro Bowl nods in six seasons with the team. The hard-hitting safety also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons, racking up 607 tackles and 16 interceptions during his time in the league.

Lee Tonks of Real Estate EBroker Inc. held the listing. Jenia Cohenrad of Pinnacle Estate Properties represented the buyer.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming

