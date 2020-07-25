Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Home of the Week: Silver Lake contemporary shows off its shades

The newly built Silver Lake home, listed for $3.599 million, stands out from the street with its subdued hues, clean lines and modern arcade that tops the entry.   (Adam Latham)
Inside is an open-concept floor plan.  (Adam Latham)
French oak floors and white walls brighten the interior.  (Adam Latham)
Leathered quartz countertops create visual interest in the kitchen.  (Adam Latham)
An office area.  (Adam Latham)
The home has four bedrooms.  (Adam Latham)
One of the bathrooms.  (Adam Latham)
Bi-folding doors open to the patio.  (Adam Latham)
Outside, there’s a swimming pool and spa. A rooftop deck creates an additional 1,500 square feet of living space.  (Adam Latham)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
July 25, 2020
5 AM
Dark hues and concrete accents give this Silver Lake residence a subdued feel from the street, but things are far brighter beyond the entry. High ceilings, French oak floors and crisp white walls create a feeling of warmth and spaciousness within the open-concept floor plan. A 1,500-square-foot rooftop patio extends the living space upward.

Location: 1653 Waterloo St., Los Angeles, 90026

Asking price: $3.599 million

Built: 2020

Living area: 3,618 square feet, four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 7,999 square feet

Features: Exposed beams; French white oak floors; handmade walnut cabinetry; leathered quartz countertops; patio; swimming pool with spa; rooftop deck

About the area: In the 90026 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in May was $968,000, a 3.7% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Heather Boyd, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 994-3140

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

