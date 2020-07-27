Actress-producer Cynthia Sikes Yorkin lists Bel-Air estate for $11 million

Actress-producer Cynthia Sikes Yorkin, who helmed the “Blade Runner 2049” reboot, has put her home in Bel-Air on the market for $10.95 million.

Hedged and gated from the street, the traditional-style home has five bedrooms, four bedrooms and two powder rooms in about 7,300 square feet of space. The updated house has a two-story foyer, a wood-paneled family room with a bar, an office with built-in bookshelves and an elevator. Walls of windows bring garden and canyon views into the primary bedroom, which has two closets and a sitting room.

Coffered ceilings, hardwood floors and French doors are among features of the traditional-style house. (Berlyn Photography)

Outside, more than half an acre of park-like grounds contain a one-bedroom guesthouse, a swimming pool with a spa, lawn and fountain features. At the far edge of the property, mature trees provide cover for decking and a fire pit.

Yorkin, 66, is the widow of Bud Yorkin, the late producer-director who in the early 1960s co-founded Tandem Productions with Norman Lear. Her acting credits include the shows “Arli$$” (1999-2002), “JAG” (2000-01) and “St. Elsewhere” (1982-1985). She won a Hollywood Film Award for “Blade Runner 2049.”

The house sits behind fences and hedges with a swimming pool and spa, expansive decking and a one-bedroom guesthouse. (Berlyn Photography)

Yorkin bought the home in 2014 for $6.135 million, records show.

The property is co-listed with Linda May, Leonard Rabinowitz and Jack Friedkin of Hilton & Hyland and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker.