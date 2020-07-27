Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez list Malibu house for $8 million

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who are part of a group making a play to purchase the New York Mets franchise, have listed their home in Malibu for sale at $7.99 million.

The couple bought the property last year from “Entourage” actor Jeremy Piven for $6.6 million.

The three-story house sits on the sand and has five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and more than 4,400 square feet of living space. Balconies and patio space on each level create additional living space outdoors.

The three-story house sits on the beach in Malibu. (Realtor.com)

Rodriguez and Lopez had begun renovating the home before listing it for sale, according to sources not authorized to comment on the listing. In an interview last year, Lopez described the property as “a little fixer-upper next to the water.”

Carl Gambino of Compass holds the listing.

Lopez, 51, has enjoyed an iconic career as a musician and actress, selling roughly 80 million records worldwide and appearing in 34 films, including “Selena,” for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe.

Rodriguez, 45, was among the most dynamic players in baseball during his career, amassing 696 home runs and 3,115 hits across 22 seasons. His scores of accolades include 14 All-Star Game appearances, 10 Silver Slugger awards and two Gold Glove awards, as well as a World Series title with the Yankees in 2009.

The couple is part of a group of investors that made a bid to purchase the Mets. The group, which includes former NFL linebacker Brian Urlacher, former NFL running back DeMarco Murray and NFL tight end Travis Kelce, has reportedly submitted a bid of $1.7 billion to purchase the baseball franchise.