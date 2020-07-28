Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub lists Midcentury home in Encino

Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub has listed her Encino home of five years for sale at $999,950, records show.

The Midcentury Modern-style home, designed by architect Martin Stern and built in 1955, has been updated to include more modern interiors. High ceilings, skylights and bamboo floors are among features of the open-concept floor plan. There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms including a primary suite with glass doors that open to the backyard.

The house sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot with a swimming pool, a covered patio and a two-car garage. (Realtor.com)

Outside, the compact lot makes the most of its space with a covered patio area, a swimming pool and a two-car garage.

Advertisement

Rajskub bought the house in 2015 for $710,000, records show.

The actress this year appeared in the dark film comedy “Dinner in America” as well as the show “Criminal Minds.” Her scores of television and film credits include the show “24” and the movies “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006) and “Safety Not Guaranteed” (2012).

Eddie Bernard and Tina Cossak of Eddie Bernard Realty hold the listing.