Bananarama’s Siobhan Fahey eyes sale of hilltop retreat in Los Feliz

Irish singer Siobhan Fahey, a founding member of the ‘80s pop group Bananarama, is staging a sale in Los Feliz. Her hilltop retreat just hit the market for $4.75 million — a significant jump from the $1.9 million she paid for the place in 2012.

A bit bigger than her West Hollywood duplex, the contemporary-style home of about 3,400 square feet sits on half an acre in the Oaks neighborhood. Gates guard the property, and a grass-paver driveway descends to the blocky exterior.

Inside, living spaces feature 15-foot wood ceilings, clean lines, clerestory windows and polished concrete floors. A floating staircase cuts through the two-story great room, and other highlights include a lounge with built-ins and a modern eat-in kitchen.

A total of four bedrooms includes two primary suites that both open to private decks and have views stretching from city to ocean.

Outside, steps lead to a swimming pool and spa. At the edge of a property, a dining deck overlooking L.A. descends to a flagstone patio via a spiral staircase. Colorful gardens and a zen-like outdoor lounge complete the scene.

Brian V. Moore of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Fahey, 61, founded Bananarama in 1981 with Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward, and the trio went on to release 11 studio albums with hits including “Cruel Summer, “Venus” and “Love in the First Degree.” The pop outfit had 28 singles reach the Top 50 UK Singles Chart over the course of three decades.