Adam Neumann’s Northern California compound hits the market
The Northern California compound of WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has hit the market for $27.5 million.
South of San Rafael in Corte Madera, the 10-acre hilltop estate features two houses, a detached yoga studio, gardens, beehives and a private water well. There are four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a music room/theater and a billiards room in the 10,000-square-foot main house. The guesthouse has two bedrooms, a wine cellar and a regulation-size racquetball court.
Views take in the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline.
The compound, designed by Sim Van der Ryn, was built in 2002 using rammed earth, a technique that involves compacting soil and other natural materials to create dense walls. Rammed earth homes typically have superior thermal mass, making them more energy-efficient while being almost entirely fire-resistant.
Neumann, who resigned from his role as CEO last year, co-founded the commercial real estate company WeWork in 2010. Known for its co-working spaces, the company attracted a private valuation of $47 billion last year but shelved plans for its initial offering because of investor concerns over the company’s business model.
He bought the estate two years ago for $21.4 million, records show.
Joshua Deitch of Compass holds the listing.
