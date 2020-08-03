Adam Neumann’s Northern California compound hits the market

The Northern California compound of WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has hit the market for $27.5 million.

South of San Rafael in Corte Madera, the 10-acre hilltop estate features two houses, a detached yoga studio, gardens, beehives and a private water well. There are four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a music room/theater and a billiards room in the 10,000-square-foot main house. The guesthouse has two bedrooms, a wine cellar and a regulation-size racquetball court.

Views take in the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline.

1 / 26 The compound encompasses 10 acres. (Jacob Elliot) 2 / 26 The front patio. (Jacob Elliot) 3 / 26 The living room. (Jacob Elliot) 4 / 26 The dining room. (Jacob Elliot) 5 / 26 The primary bedroom. (Jacob Elliot) 6 / 26 The primary bathroom. (Jacob Elliot) 7 / 26 The primary office. (Jacob Elliot) 8 / 26 The game room. (Jacob Elliot) 9 / 26 The family room. (Jacob Elliot) 10 / 26 The kitchen. (Jacob Elliot) 11 / 26 The kitchen. (Jacob Elliot) 12 / 26 The music/screening room. (Jacob Elliot) 13 / 26 The patio. (Jacob Elliot) 14 / 26 The upper patio. (Jacob Elliot) 15 / 26 The view. (Jacob Elliot) 16 / 26 The entry. (Jacob Elliot) 17 / 26 The swimming pool. (Jacob Elliot) 18 / 26 The pool. (Jacob Elliot) 19 / 26 The guesthouse kitchen. (Jacob Elliot) 20 / 26 A bedroom. (Jacob Elliot) 21 / 26 A bedroom. (Jacob Elliot) 22 / 26 A bedroom. (Jacob Elliot) 23 / 26 The game annex. (Jacob Elliot) 24 / 26 The greenhouse. (Jacob Elliot) 25 / 26 The basketball court. (Jacob Elliot) 26 / 26 The gardens. (Jacob Elliot)

Advertisement

The compound, designed by Sim Van der Ryn, was built in 2002 using rammed earth, a technique that involves compacting soil and other natural materials to create dense walls. Rammed earth homes typically have superior thermal mass, making them more energy-efficient while being almost entirely fire-resistant.

Neumann, who resigned from his role as CEO last year, co-founded the commercial real estate company WeWork in 2010. Known for its co-working spaces, the company attracted a private valuation of $47 billion last year but shelved plans for its initial offering because of investor concerns over the company’s business model.

He bought the estate two years ago for $21.4 million, records show.

Joshua Deitch of Compass holds the listing.