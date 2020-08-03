Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Adam Neumann’s Northern California compound hits the market

Adam Neumann's Northern California compound
The Corte Madera compound of WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann hit the market Sunday with an asking price of $27.5 million.
(Jacob Elliot)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 3, 2020
8:51 AM
The Northern California compound of WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has hit the market for $27.5 million.

South of San Rafael in Corte Madera, the 10-acre hilltop estate features two houses, a detached yoga studio, gardens, beehives and a private water well. There are four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a music room/theater and a billiards room in the 10,000-square-foot main house. The guesthouse has two bedrooms, a wine cellar and a regulation-size racquetball court.

Views take in the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline.

The compound encompasses 10 acres.
The front patio.
The living room.
The dining room.
The primary bedroom.
The primary bathroom.
The primary office.
The game room.
The family room.
The kitchen.
The kitchen.  (Jacob Elliot)
The music/screening room.
The patio.
The upper patio.
The view.
The entry.
The swimming pool.
The pool.
The guesthouse kitchen.
A bedroom.
A bedroom.
A bedroom.
The game annex.
The greenhouse.
The basketball court.
The gardens.

The compound, designed by Sim Van der Ryn, was built in 2002 using rammed earth, a technique that involves compacting soil and other natural materials to create dense walls. Rammed earth homes typically have superior thermal mass, making them more energy-efficient while being almost entirely fire-resistant.

Neumann, who resigned from his role as CEO last year, co-founded the commercial real estate company WeWork in 2010. Known for its co-working spaces, the company attracted a private valuation of $47 billion last year but shelved plans for its initial offering because of investor concerns over the company’s business model.

He bought the estate two years ago for $21.4 million, records show.

Joshua Deitch of Compass holds the listing.

