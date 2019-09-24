WeWork’s Adam Neumann steps down as CEO

Adam Neumann, the charismatic entrepreneur who led WeWork to become one of the world’s most valuable start-ups, is stepping down as chief executive after a plan to take the office-sharing company public hit a wall.

Members of WeWork’s board have been pressuring Neumann in recent days to step aside and take a new role as non-executive chairman. The move is designed to salvage an initial public offering that had been met with immediate scorn from public investors. A litany of apparent conflicts of interest and Neumann’s propensity to burn through capital were chief concerns.

Two senior WeWork executives, Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson, now helm the company as co-CEOs. WeWork — whose official name is We Co. — intends to push ahead with the IPO, but some people briefed on the deliberations said it’s unlikely to take place next month as planned. The new CEOs said in a statement that they will be “evaluating the optimal timing for an IPO.”

Neumann has also agreed to further reduce his sway over corporate decision, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details were private. After an IPO, his stock would carry three votes per share, down from 20 in the initial plan.

“While our business has never been stronger, in recent weeks the scrutiny directed toward me has become a significant distraction,” Neumann said in a statement Tuesday. “I have decided that it is in the best interest of the company to step down as chief executive.”

Masayoshi Son — founder and CEO of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp., which is WeWork’s biggest investor — was among those pushing for Neumann to resign, a person familiar with the matter has said.

With the drama of a palace coup, Neumann found himself at odds with SoftBank after widespread criticisms of the start-up’s governance and spending. The boardroom infighting imperiled not only the company’s IPO but also a $6-billion loan contingent on the deal. The unprofitable company must complete a successful stock offering before the end of the year to keep access to the credit facility.

The news comes after a whirlwind week of uncertainty for WeWork. Banks that provided a $500-million credit line to Neumann were looking to revise the terms as the company’s struggle to go public cast doubt on the value of his collateral, people briefed on the discussions said last week. It’s not clear what changes the banks could seek or what right they have to make demands.

On Friday, Wendy Silverstein, a big name in New York commercial real estate who joined WeWork last year as head of its property investment arm, left the company. She is spending time caring for her elderly parents.

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston also added to the angst. In a speech Friday in New York, Eric Rosengren warned that the proliferation of co-working spaces might pose new risks to financial stability.