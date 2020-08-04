Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Former Studio City haunt of rocker Joe Walsh seeks $4.8 million

Joe Walsh's former Studio City home
A Studio City home once owned by rocker Joe Walsh is back on the market following a two-year renovation. Asking price: $4.795 million.
(Paul Barnaby)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 4, 2020
11:22 AM
Share

A Studio City home that served as a longtime hangout of sorts for rocker Joe Walsh has come up for sale, following a complete renovation, for $4.795 million.

Walsh was fresh off of recording his ninth studio album, “Ordinary Average Guy,” when he bought the 1960s split-level house in 1991 for $1.3 million. The former James Gang and Eagles member used the place to entertain guests, according to sources not authorized to comment publicly on the listing. He sold the place in 2018 for $1.9 million, records show.

1/7
The backyard.  (Paul Barnaby)
2/7
The living room.  (Paul Barnaby)
3/7
The kitchen.  (Paul Barnaby)
4/7
A bedroom.  (Paul Barnaby)
5/7
The living room.   (Paul Barnaby)
6/7
The spa room and sauna.  (Paul Barnaby)
7/7
The front and motor court.  (Paul Barnaby)

Set behind gates on three-quarters of an acre, the 5,096-square-foot house has valley and mountain views on each level as well as the backyard.

Advertisement

Dark hues, white-painted beams and walls of windows complement the contemporary interiors. Features include a wood-paneled office/library, a media room, a custom brass bar, a sauna, three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Porcelain and honed marble surfaces are found in the upgraded kitchen.

Outside, the grounds have a swimming pool, a spa, lawn and landscaping. Fruit trees and Aleppo pines stand in the backdrop.

Tina Stern and Linda Cardoso of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement