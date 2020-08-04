Former Studio City haunt of rocker Joe Walsh seeks $4.8 million

A Studio City home that served as a longtime hangout of sorts for rocker Joe Walsh has come up for sale, following a complete renovation, for $4.795 million.

Walsh was fresh off of recording his ninth studio album, “Ordinary Average Guy,” when he bought the 1960s split-level house in 1991 for $1.3 million. The former James Gang and Eagles member used the place to entertain guests, according to sources not authorized to comment publicly on the listing. He sold the place in 2018 for $1.9 million, records show.

Set behind gates on three-quarters of an acre, the 5,096-square-foot house has valley and mountain views on each level as well as the backyard.

Dark hues, white-painted beams and walls of windows complement the contemporary interiors. Features include a wood-paneled office/library, a media room, a custom brass bar, a sauna, three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Porcelain and honed marble surfaces are found in the upgraded kitchen.

Outside, the grounds have a swimming pool, a spa, lawn and landscaping. Fruit trees and Aleppo pines stand in the backdrop.

Tina Stern and Linda Cardoso of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.