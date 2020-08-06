A Disneyland builder’s personal residence goes up for sale in Claremont

The longtime Claremont home of late contractor Wayne Cox, who helped build portions of Disneyland as well as the Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove, is on the market for $1.425 million.

A blend of the California Mission Revival and ranch styles, the split-level house was built by Cox in 1969 as his personal residence. A rustic clay-tile roof, exposed brickwork and overhanging eaves are among the exterior details. A courtyard with a tiled fountain sits off the entry.

1 / 9 The street entry. (Maria Jacoby) 2 / 9 The front courtyard. (Maria Jacoby) 3 / 9 The courtyard at night. (Maria Jacoby) 4 / 9 Handmade wood details, beamed ceilings and Saltillo tile floors are among features of the home. (Maria Jacoby) 5 / 9 The paneled library/den. (Maria Jacoby) 6 / 9 The backyard. (Maria Jacoby) 7 / 9 The swimming pool. (Maria Jacoby) 8 / 9 The home sits on more than a third of an acre. (Maria Jacoby) 9 / 9 The exterior. (Maria Jacoby)

The 3,735-square-foot floor plan features high ceilings with exposed beams, handcrafted wrought iron fixtures and a paneled library/den. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms and an eat-in kitchen. The lower level holds a game room.

Outside, a covered patio sits above a kidney-shaped swimming pool. Views from the more than third-of-an-acre site take in the city lights of the Pomona Valley.

Cox, while working for James I. Barnes Construction, led the expansion of Disneyland’s Tomorrowland and worked on projects such as the Matterhorn, the Submarine Voyage (now the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage) and the Monorail. In addition to his work on the Crystal Cathedral, he also built buildings at the Claremont Colleges, the University of La Verne and Cal State Fullerton.

Sally Tornero of Wheeler Steffen/Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.