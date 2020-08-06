‘Avengers’ director Anthony Russo sells Los Feliz home for $3.3 million

Anthony Russo nearly doubled his money in Los Feliz. The “Avengers: Endgame” co-director has sold his 1940s Cape Cod for $3.299 million, almost twice the $1.775 million he paid for it a decade ago, records show.

The sale arrives a year after Russo upgraded in a major way, shelling out $15.579 million for Pasadena’s Arden Villa. Surrounded by manicured gardens and lily pads, the 10,000-square-foot mansion appeared in “Dynasty,” “Billy Madison” and “Terms of Endearment,” making it a fitting place for the director of the highest-grossing film of all time.

This one’s a bit smaller at 3,560 square feet. Built in 1946, the home sits on a cul-de-sac in the gated enclave of Los Feliz Oaks with lush Hamptons-style landscaping filling out the quarter-acre lot.

Russo made plenty of changes during his stay, turning the exterior from white to green and adorning outdated interiors with French oak floors and modern finishes. Across two stories, there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Three of the bedrooms are on the main level, as well as a two-toned dining area and living room lined with French doors. Upstairs, the master suite includes dual dressing rooms and an office.

A terraced herb garden occupies the front of the property. Outside, a patio and pergola lead to a grassy lawn with a fountain at the edge.

Holly Purcell of Compass held the listing. Jennifer McDonald, also with Compass, represented the buyer.

Russo, 49, is best known for co-directing four films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his brother Joseph: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” Previously, they produced the sitcoms “Community” and “Arrested Development,” for which they won a Primetime Emmy.