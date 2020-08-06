Starter homes for $400,000 in Ventura County
Here’s a look at starter homes for about $400,000 in Fillmore, Camarillo and Oxnard in Ventura County.
FILLMORE: This charming three-bedroom bungalow extends to a porch in front and a small patio and garden out back.
Address: 829 4th St., Fillmore, 93015
Listed for: $399,999 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,104 square feet (5,500-square-foot lot)
Features: Front patio; coved ceilings; tile floors; open floor plan
About the area: In the 93015 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $552,000, up 11.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CAMARILLO: The master suite extends to a balcony on the top floor of this two-story townhouse on the west side of the city.
Address: 586 Rosewood Ave., Camarillo, 93010
Listed for: $415,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,169 square feet (3,049-square-foot lot)
Features: Double-door entry; corner flagstone fireplace; sky-lit kitchen; community pool and tennis court
About the area: In the 93010 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $690,000, up 11.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OXNARD: Built in the 1970s, this single-story home is found near the 101 Freeway next to a park.
Address: 300 Imperial St., Oxnard, 93030
Listed for: $420,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,023 square feet (4,000-square-foot lot)
Features: Fenced lot; two-car garage; central location
About the area: In the 93030 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $436,000, down 21.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
FILLMORE: A recent remodel brought new windows and an upgraded kitchen to this single-story home built in the 1990s.
Address: 724 B St., Fillmore, 93015
Listed for: $425,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,260 square feet (3,788-square-foot lot)
Features: White picket fence; covered entry; center-island kitchen; two-car garage
About the area: In the 93015 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $552,000, up 11.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CAMARILLO: Tucked in the back of the Leisure Village senior living community, this price-reduced home takes in mountain views from an enclosed patio and grassy backyard.
Address: 20204 Village 20, Camarillo, 93012
Listed for: $419,900 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,064 square feet (2,178-square-foot lot)
Features: Angled ceilings; chandelier-topped dining area; spacious enclosed patio; two one-car garages
About the area: In the 93012 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $692,000, up 1.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OXNARD: Three miles from the beach, this refurbished home has new paint, new windows and a subway tile kitchen with granite countertops.
Address: 336 W. Birch St., Oxnard, 93033
Listed for: $439,900 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 731 square feet (6,084-square-foot lot)
Features: Bright red front door; laminate wood floors; spacious backyard; one-car garage
About the area: In the 93033 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $470,000, up 5.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
