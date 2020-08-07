Boxer Andre Berto drops price of Beverly Hills home a fourth time

Andre Berto is still trying to knock out a home sale in Beverly Hills. After asking $8.995 million for the contemporary spot in 2018, the decorated boxer just lowered the price to $7.195 million — his fourth price cut in three years.
He can still turn a profit if he gets his price; records show he paid $6.62 million for the boxy property back in 2016.
Berto has made only a few small changes during his stay, adding a modern lighting fixture over the dining area and painting the media room. The heart of the home remains the same: a spacious open floor plan with wide-plank floors, 12-foot ceilings and clerestory windows.
The 2016 contemporary in Beverly Hills is a boxy two-story with walls of glass that open to balconies and patios.
(Realtor.com)
The expansive space combines a modern kitchen and living room with a fireplace. Walls of glass open outside, where a second-story deck with a lounge and dining area overlook the backyard.
Five bedrooms and seven bathrooms complete the 4,760-square-foot floor plan. Out back, a covered entertainment area expands to a grassy yard with a swimming pool and spa. The property covers about a third of an acre near Virginia Robinson Gardens.
Berto, 36, has twice held the WBC welterweight title and won a bronze medal in 2003 at the World Championships in Bangkok. A native of Florida, the Haitian American fighter boasts a record of 32-5 with 24 knockouts.
Chris Cortazzo and Kimberley Pfeiffer of Compass hold the listing.