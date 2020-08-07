Pasadena’s most expensive home aims for $39.8 million

A massive Pasadena estate is listing for sale Saturday at $39.8 million, making it by far the most expensive listing in the city.

The asking price for the 31,415-square-foot mansion is more than three times that of the city’s second-most-expensive home for sale, which is asking $11.68 million. Should the new listing sell for close to the asking price, it would be Pasadena’s biggest deal since 2013, when the so-called “Dynasty” mansion changed hands for $20 million.

The Beaux Arts-inspired house, built in 1991 and designed by noted architect Richard Landry, sits on 4.6 acres surrounded by formal French gardens, covered arbors, fountains, statuary and a private lake with a waterfall. Handmade stained-glass domes top two gazebos. The Olympic-size swimming pool is lined with green and white marble imported from Mexico.

1 / 14 The estate has a total of 16 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms. (Juwan Li) 2 / 14 The driveway. (Juwan Li) 3 / 14 Corinthian columns support a massive portico. (Juwan Li) 4 / 14 The swimming pool. (Juwan Li) 5 / 14 Handmade stained-glass domes top the gazebos. (Juwan Li) 6 / 14 Gardens. (Juwan Li) 7 / 14 The property features a private lake. (Juwan Li) 8 / 14 A domed gazebo. (Juwan Li) 9 / 14 Statues found throughout were imported from Europe. (Juwan Li) 10 / 14 The lawn. (Juwan Li) 11 / 14 Box hedges frame a massive fountain. (Juwan Li) 12 / 14 The estate spans 4.6 acres. (Juwan Li) 13 / 14 An aerial view. (Juwan Li) 14 / 14 The exterior gates. (Juwan Li)

Eastern and western wings divide the blank-slate interior, which includes a two-story foyer, multiple formal rooms, a grand ballroom, a media room, spa facilities and an indoor resistance pool. The main house has 14 bedrooms; the guesthouse has two more. There are a total of 19 bathrooms.

The $39.8-million asking price is something of a reduction for the mega-mansion. In the late 2000s, the property was briefly offered for about $52 million, records show.

Of the 10 highest home sales in Pasadena last year, only one topped $10 million: “Avengers” director Anthony Russo’s $15.58-million purchase of the “Dynasty” mansion.

Sabina Wu at Compass and Kirby Gillon, Bryce Lowe and Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass share the listing.