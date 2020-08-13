Joanna Kerns and Marc Appleton sell Montecito home for $8.35 million

Actress Joanna Kerns, who gained fame in the 1980s and ’90s as matriarch Maggie Seaver on the sitcom “Growing Pains,” and architect-author Marc Appleton have sold their marital home in Montecito for $8.35 million.

The buyer was a limited liability company managed by Scott Adelson, co-president of investment bank Houlihan Lokey, records show.

Called Villa Corbeau, the Mediterranean-style residence is about a five-minute stroll from the new home of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Designed by Appleton and built in 2006, the graceful two-story takes its cues from the country estates of northern Italy and southern France. Beamed ceilings, wrought-iron fixtures and Tuscan hues bring a rural tone to the interiors, a theme echoed in the kitchen’s butcher-block counters and antique-finished cabinets. Arched French doors bring garden views into the family room.

Outside, gardens and mature landscaping surround the home. Pathways lined with decomposed granite wind through various outbuildings including a rose garden, a pool pavilion, an arbor and a potting shed. Amid the backdrop are several dozen mature oaks, Italian cypress and pepper trees.

Kerns has pivoted to the director’s chair in recent years, helming episodes of “Pretty Little Liars,” “Scrubs” and “The Goldbergs,” among others.

Appleton this year co-authored the third book in the “Master Architects of Southern California 1920-1940” series, which focuses on the works of Wallace Neff. His fourth book in the series, on architect Paul Rever Williams, is due out later this year. A consistent force in the design world for decades, Appleton has offices in Santa Monica and Santa Barbara.

Nancy Kogevinas of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent. Dan Encell, also with Berkshire Hathaway, represented the buyer.