Bandleader Ray Anthony’s former Sherman Oaks party house lists for $5.5 million

This Sherman Oaks estate saw its heyday in the 1950s when it was owned by Ray Anthony, the famous bandleader who threw legendary parties at the property with stars such as Marilyn Monroe in attendance.

Other high-profile visitors over the years include Gene Simmons of Kiss, Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac and producer Quincy Jones. These days, it’s owned by Kelly Stone, sister of actress Sharon Stone, who just listed it for sale at $5.475 million — quite a leap from the $40,000 Anthony paid for the place back in 1952.

The half-acre compound makes the most of its space with four residences combining for eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms in 7,000 square feet. Lush gardens bring color to the secluded grounds complete with a swimming pool, gym and multiple private entrances.

Traditional in style, the main house boasts an exterior of white stucco and clay tile. A variety of dramatic spaces fill out the two-story floor plan, including a lavender-hued living room with a spiral staircase.

“The estate beams with character and charm,” said co-listing agent Adam Glick. “As soon as you enter the home, you can feel its energy and stories.”

Walls of glass open outside, where a brick patio leads to a lawn and pool area lined with lampposts.

Glick and Sally Forster Jones, both with Compass, hold the listing.

Anthony, 98, is the last surviving member of the Glenn Miller Orchestra, a famous 20th century swing dance band with 16 No. 1 singles. He later formed his own band called the Ray Anthony Orchestra, which had hits such as “The Bunny Hop” and “Hokey Pokey.”