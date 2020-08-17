Marital home of actors Martin Landau and Barbara Bain lists in Westwood
In Westwood, an English Country-style home once owned by late actor Martin Landau and actress Barbara Bain has hit the market for the first time in 16 years. The asking price: $3.879 million.
Designed by Allen Siple, who served as supervising architect for the Trousdale Estates neighborhood in Beverly Hills, the house still holds a handful of original details, including decorative wainscoting, diamond-paned windows, alcoves and pegged-wood floors.
A rotunda entry kicks off the circular floor plan, which wraps around a romantic stone courtyard with a dining area and fireplace. Other formal spaces include a library under dramatic beams and a brick billiard room with a wet bar.
Four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms finish off the two-story interior of roughly 3,700 square feet. Outside, a trellis-topped brick patio leads to a swimming pool, spa, sauna and fire pit. A cabana completes the scene.
Landau, who won an Oscar for “Ed Wood,” and Bain, who won three Primetime Emmys for her role in “Mission: Impossible,” owned the 1930s haunt during their 36-year marriage.
Larry Young of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.
Landau, who died in 2017 at 89, was nominated for three Academy Awards for the films “Tucker: The Man and His Dream,” “Crimes and Misdemeanors” and “Ed Wood.” The New York native also received a Golden Glove nomination for “Mission: Impossible,” which he appeared in with Bain.
Bain, 88, has regularly starred in films and TV shows since the ‘50s, with credits including “Mission: Impossible,” “Space: 1999” and the 2009 horror film “Forget Me Not.” The pair were married in 1957 and divorced in 1993.
