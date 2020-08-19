Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland lists limestone mansion in Detroit for $900,000

Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit renovated the nearly century-old mansion in Detroit as part of a show for DIY Network.
Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit renovated the nearly century-old mansion in Detroit as part of a show for DIY Network. The limestone-clad home is now for sale at $899,900.
(Medios y Media / Getty Images)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 19, 2020
1:12 PM
Share

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has listed his home in the historic Arden Park district of Detroit for $899,900.

Borland and Queen Kwong multi-instrumentalist Carré Callaway bought the limestone mansion five years ago for $500,000 and undertook a renovation and restoration of the nearly century-old residence. The former couple’s renovation project was featured on the DIY Network show “Sight Unseen.”

The seven-bedroom, six-bathroom home retains its original fixtures and finishes while introducing modern updates in the kitchen and bathrooms. An original built-in buffet anchors the far wall in the dining room, and the living room has a period tiled fireplace.

The 5,200-square-foot limestone mansion was renovated as part of the DIY Network show 'Sight Unseen.'
The 5,200-square-foot limestone mansion was renovated as part of the DIY Network show “Sight Unseen.”
(Google Earth)
Advertisement

The lower level, which serves as a rec room, has a drinking fountain, a sauna and a wet bar.

The home, built in 1924, sits on nearly half an acre of grounds. A detached garage lies in the back of the property.

Borland, 45, joined Limp Bizkit in the early 1990s and also performs with the industrial rock group Black Light Burns and the metal band Big Dumb Face. Earlier this year, he released “Eat the Day,” a demo album launched by Borland and his brother, Scott, nearly two decades ago.

Kenan Bakirci of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement