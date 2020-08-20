Actress Emmanuelle Vaugier’s Zen retreat in the Hollywood Hills comes to market

After 13 years, Emmanuelle Vaugier is ready to part with her relaxing retreat in the Hollywood Hills. The actress, known for her roles in “CSI: NY” and “Two and a Half Men,” just listed the home for $1.595 million.

That’s $200,000 more than she paid back in 2007, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Covering roughly half an acre in lower Nichols Canyon, the Zen-focused property provides an escape from the city. In front, there’s a courtyard with a lily pond, and in back, multiple decks hold a waterfall, spa, sauna and outdoor shower.

1 / 11 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The courtyard. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The guest bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The dining patio. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The deck. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The fountain. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The sauna. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The balcony. (Realtor.com)

The house is nestled at the base of a hill and holds two bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,239 square feet. Vaulted ceilings top a split-level floor plan with jutting lines and geometric windows, and highlights include a black-and-white galley-style kitchen and a living room with a wet bar and fireplace.

Lined with walls of glass, the master suite expands to a front-facing balcony on one side and a patio with a stone fountain on the other. The bathroom tacks on a spa tub.

Mimi Starrett of Core Real Estate Group holds the listing.

A native of Canada, Vaugier has been acting since the ’90s, with TV credits including “Smallville,” “Lost Girl” and “Human Target.” On the film side, she appeared in “Saw II,” “Saw IV” and “40 Days and 40 Nights.”