Hot Property

Interior designer Jeff Andrews unveils a personal project in Miracle Mile

Jeff Andrews and Ken Miller's Miracle Mile home
Eye-catching fixtures and fabric ceiling panels keep the eyes moving upward at the Miracle Mile home of interior designer Jeff Andrews and casting director Ken Miller. The Spanish Colonial Revival-style house is now on the market for $2.35 million.
(PostRAIN Productions)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 20, 2020
4:18 PM
Interior designer-to-the-stars Jeff Andrews and his partner, Emmy-winning casting director Ken Miller, have put their home in the Miracle Mile neighborhood of Los Angeles on the market for $2.35 million.

As one might expect, the 1930s Spanish Colonial Revival has received a complete makeover at the hands of Andrews. Subdued hues, fabric wallpaper and eye-catching fixtures are among curated details of note. Dark hardwood floors unify the 2,334-square-foot floor plan.

Beyond the arched entry are formal living and dining rooms, an updated country-vibe kitchen, a breakfast room, two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. A paneled den sits at the end of a long hallway and has a brick fireplace and a wet bar.

French doors lead outside, where succulents and other drought-tolerant landscaping surround a tiled patio. Also on the property is a two-car garage.

Andrews has worked on the homes of such stars as Kaley Cuoco, Kourtney Kardashian and Ryan Seacrest. Last year, he published his first book, “The New Glamour: Interiors with Star Quality,” which offers a glimpse inside his more high-profile projects. He has twice been on Elle Decor’s A-list of top interior designers in the world.

Miller was the casting director for “The Big Bang Theory” and now serves in the same capacity for the spinoff show “Young Sheldon.” His scores of credits also include the sitcoms “Mom,” “Mike & Molly” and “Two and a Half Men.”

Jeff Banchik and Amy Dantzler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Michael Collins of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.

Hot Property
