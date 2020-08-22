Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Home of the Week: In Pasadena, a monumental design by Bob Ray Offenhauser

1/10
The Italianate villa-style home, designed by the late architect Bob Ray Offenhauser, sits on a roughly 1-acre crest that overlooks the Arroyo Seco.   (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
2/10
Features include inlaid wood floors and picture windows.  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
3/10
Built in 1979, the residence underscores Offenhauser’s command of grand-scale living.  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
4/10
Listed for $6.58 million, the residence opens to a two-story entry hall with high ceilings that rise to meet the mansard-style roof.  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
5/10
The home includes original hand-painted Zuber wallpaper.  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
6/10
The 5,282 square feet of living space includes three bedrooms and five bathrooms.  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
7/10
The home features original hand-painted wallpaper.  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
8/10
Clean lines, towering proportions and a copper mansard-style roof give the Italianate villa-style home a monument-like appearance.  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
9/10
Specimen trees are spread throughout the grounds.   (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
10/10
Beyond the swimming pool are brick steps leading to a dining patio and formal gardens.  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 22, 2020
5 AM
Share

Late architect Bob Ray Offenhauser left an indelible mark on the San Gabriel Valley, having worked on several projects at the Huntington Library and Gardens including the greenhouse, glass conservatory and library. This Pasadena residence, built in 1979, underscores Offenhauser’s command of grand-scale living. Clean lines, towering proportions and a copper mansard-style roof give the Italianate villa-style home a monument-like appearance. A two-story entry hall with original hand-painted Zuber wallpaper marks the entrance to the two-story house.

Location: 988 Buckingham Place, Pasadena, 91105

Asking price: $6.58 million

Built: 1979

Advertisement

Living area: 5,852 square feet, three bedrooms, five bathrooms

Lot size: 0.92 acre

Features: Living room with oversize windows; eat-in kitchen; elevator; park-like gardens/landscaping; specimen trees; swimming pool; gated motor court

About the area: In the 91105 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in June was $1.622 million, an 8.3% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

Agents: Brent Chang and Linda Chang, Compass, (626) 487-8100

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement