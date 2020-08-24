Beatles music video director debuts artsy compound in Los Feliz

Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the veteran director best known for his music videos for the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, just put his charming Los Feliz home on the market for $1.295 million.

Lindsay-Hogg — whose credits include the music videos for “Hey Jude” and “Paperback Writer,” as well as the Beatles documentary “Let It Be” — paid $805,000 for the property in 2014, records show.

Set up as a miniature compound, the lot holds two homes: an artsy California cottage and a 1930s farmhouse. Between them, there’s a verdant garden with fruit trees and a dining area.

The cozy cottage is entered through a covered front porch with a swinging bench, and inside, vaulted whitewashed ceilings mix with rich hardwood floors. Highlights include a living room with a loft, a step-down sunroom and a kitchen decked in checkered tile. The lower level adds a bonus room that serves as an office.

Across the property, the farmhouse functions as a studio with 22-foot ceilings that top a sleeping loft, kitchenette and bathroom with a clawfoot tub.

Daria Radlinski of Compass holds the listing.

Lindsay-Hogg, 80, directed Beatles music videos such as “Rain” and “Revolution” in the ‘60s before moving on to Rolling Stones videos in the ‘70s and ‘80s with credits including “Start Me Up,” “Angie” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”