NBA superstar Russell Westbrook sells home in the 90210

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook has wrapped up some business away from the NBA bubble, selling his home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $4.375 million.

Tucked away on a canyon lot, the two-story contemporary centers on sweeping city, mountain and ocean views. The 4,100 square feet of updated interior includes an open-concept kitchen and living area, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Dark wood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows are among the details of note. The expanded primary suite features a custom walk-in closet.

The two-story contemporary features pocketing walls of glass, a remodeled kitchen and a hedged backyard with a swimming pool. (Hilton & Hyland)

Outside, the roughly one-third-acre lot holds a swimming pool, a spa and a small patio. Lawn fills out the fenced front yard.

Westbrook bought the house in 2015 from reality television personality Scott Disick for $4.65 million, The Times previously reported.

The 31-year-old point guard was traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Rockets last year in a multiplayer deal that also involved perennial all-star Chris Paul. Among the most dynamic players in basketball, Westbrook has made nine all-star teams while winning NBA MVP in 2017. He is the only player in NBA history to average a triple-double in three consecutive seasons (2016-2018).

Donnell Beverly Jr. of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Bjorn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing. Konstantine Kabilafkas of Citywide Realty Corp represented the buyer.