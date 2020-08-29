Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Home of the Week: A cozy Colcord in the Hollywood Hills

1/10
The Country Colonial-style home is full of character details.   (Marco Franchina)
2/10
3/10
The Country Colonial-style home was once owned by actress Maud Adams.  (Marco Franchina)
4/10
The Country Colonial-style home includes fieldstone fireplaces and knotted woodwork.   (Marco Franchina)
5/10
The Gerard Colcord-designed residence has a light-filled living room.  (Marco Franchina)
6/10
The Country Colonial-style home is listed for sale at $3.995 million.  (Marco Franchina)
7/10
  (Marco Franchina)
8/10
Picture windows bring in light and garden views.  (Marco Franchina)
9/10
Features in the Country Colonial-style home include a built-in wet bar.  (Marco Franchina)
10/10
The entrance.  (Marco Franchina)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 29, 2020
5 AM
Perfected by architect Gerard Colcord, the Country Colonial style emerged from the post-World War II era as a popular design choice for its intimate, light-filled living spaces and resemblance to the Colonial Revival homes of the East Coast. The style was later popularized on “I Love Lucy,” which used a Colcord Country Colonial as the inspiration for Lucy and Ricky’s Connecticut home during the beloved show’s last season.

This Colcord Country Colonial home in the Hollywood Hills was once owned by actress Maud Adams. Fieldstone fireplaces, handsome beams and thoughtful built-ins lend a charming quality to the home. A Dutch-style door opens to a covered patio and swimming pool in the backyard.

Location: 9222 Flicker Way, Los Angeles, 90069

Asking price: $3.995 million

Built: 1952

Living area: 3,004 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.32 acres

Features: Covered front porch; family room with wet bar; updated kitchen; primary suite with fireplace; covered patio; swimming pool

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in July was $2.55 million, a 1.3% increase year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Bret Parsons, Compass, (310) 497-5832

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

