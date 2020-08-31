Danny McBride asks $1.85 million for Hollywood penthouse

Danny McBride is looking to hightail it out of Hollywood, putting his penthouse loft on the market for $1.85 million.

The comedy actor and creator of “Eastbound & Down” and “The Righteous Gemstones” paid $1.435 million for the place back in 2008. It’s not his first time offering the property; five years ago, he put it up for rent at $7,999 a month.

The one-bedroom unit sits atop the Broadway Hollywood, a 96-unit building built in 1928. In the bright open floor plan, a two-story wall of glass takes in views of the Hollywood Sign and Capitol Records building.

Designed as a live-work space, the 2,149-square-foot condo holds a media room, dining area, stainless steel kitchen and a pair of marble bathrooms. A staircase ascends to a lofted bedroom that expands to an outdoor terrace with a fireplace.

Atop the building, there’s a gym and rooftop pool lined with cabanas. Other amenities include two parking spaces and 24-hour valet service.

Deedee Howard of the Agency holds the listing.

McBride, 43, starred in the comedies “Hot Rod,” “Pineapple Express” and “Tropic Thunder” before creating, producing and starring in three shows for HBO over the last decade: “Eastbound & Down,” “Vice Principals” and “The Righteous Gemstones,” which is currently renewed for a second season.

Three years ago, he sold a gated compound in Hollywood Hills West for $3.5 million, The Times previously reported.