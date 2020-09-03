Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Spacious homes for $500,000 in Riverside County

A brown home with a green door with mountain views in Winchester, California
34416 Waltham Place, Winchester
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 3, 2020
5 AM
Share

Here’s a look at homes with more than 3,000 square feet asking roughly $500,000 in Winchester, Hemet and Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.

WINCHESTER: A fully paid solar system with 26 panels tops this price-reduced home with mountain views.

Address: 34416 Waltham Place, Winchester, 92596

Listed for: $515,000 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,323 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Tall ceilings; arched windows; Juliet balcony; bonus room

About the area: In the 92596 ZIP Code, based on 51 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $450,000, up 5.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Exterior of a home with a large driveway, two-car garage and second-story balcony
43120 Johnston Ave., Hemet
(Realtor.com)

HEMET: Set on nearly an acre, this property’s main highlight is an indoor swimming pool and spa attached to the back of the home.

Advertisement

Address: 43120 Johnston Ave., Hemet, 92544

Listed for: $500,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,484 square feet (0.91-acre lot)

Features: Dramatic stone fireplace; wet bar; wood-paneled office; front-facing balcony with mountain views

About the area: In the 92544 ZIP Code, based on 65 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $300,000, up 4.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

A two story home with two garages backs up to a mountain in Lake Elsinore
31941 Flowerhill Drive, Lake Elsinore
(Realtor.com)

LAKE ELSINORE: A rotunda entry marks the front of this two-story home that backs up to a mountain in Canyon Hills.

Address: 31941 Flowerhill Drive, Lake Elsinore, 92532

Listed for: $499,999 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,397 square feet (9,583-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Two garages; trellis-topped patio; fire pit; three community pools

About the area: In the 92532 ZIP Code, based on 55 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $424,000, up 1.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Drought-tolerant landscaping surrounds an earthy-toned traditional-style home in Winchester
31071 Calle Cercal, Winchester
(Realtor.com)

WINCHESTER: Drought-tolerant gardens surround this 2018 traditional-style home with earthy tones on the outside and gallery-white walls on the inside.

Advertisement

Address: 31071 Calle Cercal, Winchester, 92596

Listed for: $539,950 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,070 square feet (5,227-square-foot lot)

Features: Two-story entry; guest suite; upper-level loft; covered patio

About the area: In the 92596 ZIP Code, based on 51 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $450,000, up 5.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

Aerial view of an equestrian compound with a main house, guest cottage, horse corral and stable
41150 Quail Road, Hemet
(Realtor.com)

HEMET: This equestrian compound with a main house, guest cottage, horse corral and stable boasts the largest lot of the bunch at 1.5 acres.

Address: 41150 Quail Road, Hemet, 92544

Listed for: $550,000 for five bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,048 square feet (1.5-acre lot)

Advertisement

Features: Custom dome fireplace; remodeled kitchen; citrus trees; covered patios

About the area: In the 92544 ZIP Code, based on 65 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $300,000, up 4.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A stone walkway leads up to dual arches framing the entryway to a two-story home in a Lake Elsinore gated community
35585 Desert Rose Way, Lake Elsinore
(Realtor.com)

LAKE ELSINORE: Dramatic arches front this spacious five-bedroom home with a billiards room and spa inside a gated community.

Advertisement

Address: 35585 Desert Rose Way, Lake Elsinore, 92532

Listed for: $499,999 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,525 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)

Features: Front garden; open floor plan; covered patio; solar panels

About the area: In the 92532 ZIP Code, based on 55 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $424,000, up 1.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement