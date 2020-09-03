Spacious homes for $500,000 in Riverside County

Here’s a look at homes with more than 3,000 square feet asking roughly $500,000 in Winchester, Hemet and Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.

WINCHESTER: A fully paid solar system with 26 panels tops this price-reduced home with mountain views.

Address: 34416 Waltham Place, Winchester, 92596

Listed for: $515,000 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,323 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)

Features: Tall ceilings; arched windows; Juliet balcony; bonus room

About the area: In the 92596 ZIP Code, based on 51 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $450,000, up 5.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

43120 Johnston Ave., Hemet (Realtor.com)

HEMET: Set on nearly an acre, this property’s main highlight is an indoor swimming pool and spa attached to the back of the home.

Address: 43120 Johnston Ave., Hemet, 92544

Listed for: $500,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,484 square feet (0.91-acre lot)

Features: Dramatic stone fireplace; wet bar; wood-paneled office; front-facing balcony with mountain views

About the area: In the 92544 ZIP Code, based on 65 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $300,000, up 4.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

31941 Flowerhill Drive, Lake Elsinore (Realtor.com)

LAKE ELSINORE: A rotunda entry marks the front of this two-story home that backs up to a mountain in Canyon Hills.

Address: 31941 Flowerhill Drive, Lake Elsinore, 92532

Listed for: $499,999 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,397 square feet (9,583-square-foot lot)

Features: Two garages; trellis-topped patio; fire pit; three community pools

About the area: In the 92532 ZIP Code, based on 55 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $424,000, up 1.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

31071 Calle Cercal, Winchester (Realtor.com)

WINCHESTER: Drought-tolerant gardens surround this 2018 traditional-style home with earthy tones on the outside and gallery-white walls on the inside.

Address: 31071 Calle Cercal, Winchester, 92596

Listed for: $539,950 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,070 square feet (5,227-square-foot lot)

Features: Two-story entry; guest suite; upper-level loft; covered patio

About the area: In the 92596 ZIP Code, based on 51 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $450,000, up 5.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

41150 Quail Road, Hemet (Realtor.com)

HEMET: This equestrian compound with a main house, guest cottage, horse corral and stable boasts the largest lot of the bunch at 1.5 acres.

Address: 41150 Quail Road, Hemet, 92544

Listed for: $550,000 for five bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,048 square feet (1.5-acre lot)

Features: Custom dome fireplace; remodeled kitchen; citrus trees; covered patios

About the area: In the 92544 ZIP Code, based on 65 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $300,000, up 4.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

35585 Desert Rose Way, Lake Elsinore (Realtor.com)

LAKE ELSINORE: Dramatic arches front this spacious five-bedroom home with a billiards room and spa inside a gated community.

Address: 35585 Desert Rose Way, Lake Elsinore, 92532

Listed for: $499,999 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,525 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)

Features: Front garden; open floor plan; covered patio; solar panels

About the area: In the 92532 ZIP Code, based on 55 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $424,000, up 1.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.