Home of the Week: Hancock Park manor holds on to its classic roots

1/10
Architect Roland Coate designed the English Tudor manor for Gertrude Young, the adopted daughter of hydroelectric power magnate William Kerckhoff, and her husband, Gerald.   (Noel Kleinman)
2/10
An oriel window above the entry draws the eyes upward.  (Noel Kleinman)
3/10
Architect Roland Coate was given a budget of $100,000 — a massive sum at the time — to build the 21-room mansion on North Hudson Avenue in 1929.  (Noel Kleinman)
4/10
On the market for $10.5 million, the home includes 13,150 square feet of living space.  (Noel Kleinman)
5/10
A sunroom opens to a covered terrace with garden views. Formal gardens were designed by A.E. Hanson, whose work also decorated the Getty House and USC’s Doheny Library.  (Noel Kleinman)
6/10
Half timbering and mullioned windows reinforce the grand appearance of the home, with wood-paneled walls inside.  (Noel Kleinman)
7/10
The home includes nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.  (Noel Kleinman)
8/10
The home’s two stories include grand living spaces with a classic English Tudor look.  (Noel Kleinman)
9/10
Outdoor spaces include a covered terrace and a tennis court.  (Noel Kleinman)
10/10
Grounds of about an acre feature a formal English garden designed by noted landscape architect A.E. Hanson.  (Noel Kleinman)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Sep. 5, 2020
5 AM
Share

Built nearly a century ago, this English manor in Hancock Park is an extraordinary example of architect Roland Coate’s interpretation of the Tudor style. Coate, known for his modern takes on the Spanish and adobe styles, was given a budget of $100,000 — a massive sum in those days — to build the grand two-story using cut stone, heavy timbering and mullioned windows. Accompanying the home are formal gardens done by A.E. Hanson, the landscape architect who designed gardens for the Getty House as well as the Doheny Library at USC.

Location: 101 N. Hudson Ave., Hancock Park, 90004

Asking price: $10.5 million

Built: 1929

Living area: 13,150 square feet, nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.96 acres

Features: Hand-carved doors; wood-paneled walls; two-story entry; conservatory/sunroom; library; guest apartment; tennis court; formal gardens

About the area: In the 90004 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in July was $1.516 million, a 3.7% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Andrew Woodward, John Woodward and Mary Woodward, Keller Williams Larchmont, (323) 697-5808; and Ernie Carswell and Mark Douglas, Douglas Elliman, (310) 345-7500

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

