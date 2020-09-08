Actor Ted Knight’s former Palisades retreat lists for sale

In Pacific Palisades, a secluded estate once owned by actor Ted Knight is up for grabs at $5.495 million.

Knight, who starred in the movie “Caddyshack” and the classic TV series “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” bought the home for $985,000 in 1981. Following his death in 1986, his widow, Dorothy Knight, sold it for $2.06 million.

Spanning 1.3 acres, the gated retreat is tucked at the end of a long, winding driveway lined with landscaping. In addition to a 6,100-square-foot home, the park-like grounds hold a tennis court, motor court, swimming pool and spa, and an area with heaters for outdoor entertaining.

1 / 16 The exterior. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 2 / 16 The living room. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 3 / 16 The entry. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 4 / 16 The foyer. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 5 / 16 The wet bar. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 6 / 16 The family room. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 7 / 16 The kitchen. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 8 / 16 The dining room. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 9 / 16 The den. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 10 / 16 The primary bedroom. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 11 / 16 The primary bathroom. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 12 / 16 The patio. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 13 / 16 The park-like grounds. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 14 / 16 The tennis court. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 15 / 16 The backyard. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 16 / 16 The driveway. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

Lattice windows, limestone floors and glass handrails bring character to the common spaces, which boast vast gallery walls ideal for an art collector. A dramatic living room with a skylight and floor-to-ceiling windows anchors the floor plan. Other highlights include a den, formal dining room, wood-covered kitchen and family room with a fireplace and wet bar.

A whitewashed, vaulted ceiling with beams adds drama in the second-story primary suite; it’s one of five bedrooms and six bathrooms in two stories. Out back, a trellis-covered patio spans the rear of the home, and meandering paths navigate the verdant grounds.

Violetta Hargitay of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Knight was nominated for six Emmys and won two for his role as newscaster Ted Baxter in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” which ran from 1970 to 1977. And from 1980 to 1987, he starred as the lead in the sitcom “Too Close for Comfort.”