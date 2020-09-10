NHL’s Brad Stuart scores small profit for home overlooking Trump golf course

Hockey veteran Brad Stuart is skating away with a small profit in Rancho Palos Verdes, where his Tuscan-style villa sold for $4.35 million — or $50,000 more than he paid for it three years ago, records show.

The coastal home is one of 36 properties in the Estates at Trump National, a small enclave overlooking the Trump National Golf Club. President Trump paid $27 million for the cliff-top course in 2002, a few years after a landslide sent the 18th hole into the Pacific Ocean.

Perched 500 yards from the water, the 6,146-square-foot home takes in ocean and golf course views from multiple decks and a backyard with a covered patio, sun deck, swimming pool and spa.

An open-concept floor plan anchors the main level. Carved fireplaces touch up the living room and family room, while the kitchen and dining room boast coffered ceilings.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a bonus room and a billiards room. An elevator leads upstairs, where the primary suite expands to a private balcony with 270-degree ocean views.

Stuart played in the NHL from 1999 to 2016, clocking more than 1,000 games over the course of his career. The 40-year-old spent time with the Sharks, Bruins, Flames, Kings, Avalanche and Red Wings, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2008.

Anne St. Cyr of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Josh Afighom represented the buyer.