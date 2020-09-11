Singer-songwriter Bruce Roberts hopes Midcentury home is a hit

Singer-songwriter Bruce Roberts, who’s penned hits for stars such as Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand and the Pointer Sisters, is hoping to record a sale in Hollywood Hills. His 1940s Midcentury is up for grabs at $2.995 million.

The sale would end a four-decade stay for Roberts, who bought the property back in 1980 for $270,000, real estate records show.

Nestled on a corner lot in the Bird Streets, the two-story home has been updated over the years with gallery white walls, hardwood floors and sweeping walls of glass. The sunny open floor plan combines a living room and dining area, and the adjacent chef’s kitchen adds a breakfast nook.

1 / 13 The exterior. (Compass) 2 / 13 The entry. (Compass) 3 / 13 The open floor plan. (Compass) 4 / 13 The living room. (Compass) 5 / 13 The dining area. (Compass) 6 / 13 The kitchen. (Compass) 7 / 13 The breakfast nook. (Compass) 8 / 13 The office. (Compass) 9 / 13 The theater. (Compass) 10 / 13 The primary bedroom. (Compass) 11 / 13 The pool. (Compass) 12 / 13 The outdoor dining area. (Compass) 13 / 13 The back patio. (Compass)

Advertisement

Within 2,585 square feet of living space are three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a movie theater. The office and primary bedroom open outside, where a privacy wall circles a patio with a swimming pool. A tree-covered dining area at the corner of the space completes the property.

Ari Afshar of Compass and Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.

Active since the 1970s, Roberts boasts collaborations with artists such as Elton John, Alice Cooper and Naomi Campbell. He’s also released three studio albums of his own, the most recent of which was 1995’s “Intimacy” with performances from Donna Summer and Luther Vandross.