Tiger Woods’ ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, hauls in $28.6 million for Palm Beach mansion

Elin Nordegren, ex-wife of Tiger Woods, just sold her oceanfront mansion in Florida’s North Palm Beach for $28.64 million.

The former model took multiple swings at selling the estate, listing it for $49.5 million in 2018 before lowering the price to $44.5 million last year. Records show she paid $12.25 million in 2011 a year after receiving a $100-million settlement in her divorce with the golf star.

Found in the 65-home enclave of Seminole Landing, the gated 1.4-acre estate centers on a Caribbean-inspired home of nearly 26,000 square feet. Eleven bedrooms, 18 bathrooms and breezy, light-filled living spaces fill the palatial floor plan.

1 / 16 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 16 The front. (Realtor.com) 3 / 16 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 16 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 16 The office. (Realtor.com) 6 / 16 The primary suite. (Realtor.com) 7 / 16 The primary bathroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 16 The movie theater. (Realtor.com) 9 / 16 The gym. (Realtor.com) 10 / 16 The wine cellar. (Realtor.com) 11 / 16 The billiards room. (Realtor.com) 12 / 16 The cabana. (Realtor.com) 13 / 16 The pool. (Realtor.com) 14 / 16 The rooftop deck. (Realtor.com) 15 / 16 The lawn. (Realtor.com) 16 / 16 The oceanfront home. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

A palm-lined driveway approaches the property, and dual staircases ascend to the dramatic entry. The staircase wraps around a floor-to-ceiling crystal chandelier. Other highlights include a gym, a wine cellar, a movie theater and a billiards room with a bar.

Almost every room overlooks the ocean, including the office and the second-story primary suite, which has picture windows, paneled walls and multiple fireplaces.

Balconies, patios and a cabana-style space are found at the back of the home, along with a palm-topped swimming pool and spa. A rooftop deck overlooks the estate, and at the edge of the property, a spacious lawn looks out on the Atlantic.

Todd Peter and Cristina Condon of Sotheby’s International Realty handled both ends of the deal.

Advertisement

A native of Sweden, Nordegren met Woods in 2001 and married him three years later. They have two children together. The 40-year-old also shares a child with former NFL Pro Bowler Jordan Cameron.