Hot Property

Actor Jon Voight relists huge Beverly Crest spread at $14 million

A 3.4-acre estate with a remodeled Midcentury home of 3,500 square feet.
The 3.4-acre estate includes a remodeled Midcentury home of 3,500 square feet.
(Blake Roubos)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 17, 2020
4:43 PM
Jon Voight isn’t giving up in the 90210. After failing to find a buyer at $20 million, the Oscar-winning actor has relisted his Beverly Crest estate for $14 million.

It’s a big ask for a mostly vacant lot, but at 3.4 flat acres, the property offers more space and potential than almost anything else on the market in the area. For comparison, David Geffen paid $30 million for an empty acre in the Beverly Hills enclave of Billionaire’s Row last year.

1/5
The flat, grassy lot.  (Blake Roubos)
2/5
The 3.4-acre estate.  (Blake Roubos)
3/5
The remodeled home.  (Blake Roubos)
4/5
The pool.  (Blake Roubos)
5/5
Aerial view of the property.  (Blake Roubos)

At the top of the property, there’s a remodeled Midcentury with four bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,500 square feet. A deck extends off the back of the home, and a walkway descends to a brick patio with a swimming pool and spa.

Flat, grassy lawns and mature trees fill out the rest of the picturesque property, which sits about halfway between Beverly Glen Park and Franklin Canyon Park.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

Voight, 81, received Academy Award nominations for the films “Midnight Cowboy,” “Runaway Train” and “Ali,” and he won the Oscar for lead actor for his role as a paraplegic Vietnam veteran in 1978’s “Coming Home.” His other credits include “The Champ,” “The Rainmaker,” “Heat” and “National Treasure.”

More recently, he starred as Mickey Donovan on the Showtime crime drama “Ray Donovan.”

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

