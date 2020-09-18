Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Guitarist Jason Sinay seeks $6.5 million for pedigreed West Hollywood villa

Formal spaces mix with modern upgrades in the dramatic 4,500-square-foot home.
(Cameron Carothers)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 18, 2020
9 AM
Jason Sinay is staging a sale in West Hollywood. The musician just tossed his Mediterranean villa above the Sunset Strip on the market for $6.5 million.

Records show Sinay — son of Lynda Resnick, the billionaire businesswoman who owns the Wonderful Company — paid $4.95 million for the property four years ago.

The 1980s home was originally built by Ted Grenzbach, the celebrity architect who designed homes for stars such as Frank Sinatra, Dinah Shore, Johnny Carson and Cher. A recent update introduced a more modern style to the floor plan, which spans 4,500 square feet.

(Cameron Carothers)
(Cameron Carothers)
(Cameron Carothers)
(Cameron Carothers)
(Cameron Carothers)
(Cameron Carothers)
(Cameron Carothers)
(Cameron Carothers)
(Cameron Carothers)
(Cameron Carothers)
(Cameron Carothers)

A Saltillo tile driveway approaches the double-door entry, and inside, the design palette includes chocolate wood floors, dramatic columns, skylights, stone fireplaces and Palladian French doors.

On the main level, there’s a foyer with walls of bookcases, marble kitchen and indoor-outdoor living room. Down below, a gym opens to a courtyard.

The primary suite spans the entire top level and includes a marble bathroom, a bonus closet that leads to a yoga room and an office that expands to a private terrace. Out back, string lights top an entertainer’s space with a landscaped patio, swimming pool and spa.

Ed Solorzano of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

