NBA’s Dewayne Dedmon buys a brand new farmhouse in Encino

NBA player Dewayne Dedmon — a native of Lancaster who played two seasons at USC — just picked up a place close to home. Records show the Atlanta Hawks center recently bought a brand new spot in Encino for $3.29 million, about $90,000 shy of the original asking price.

Built this year, the modern farmhouse draws the eye with a whitewashed brick façade, bright red front door and glass garage.

Inside, wood finishes mix with black and gold accents throughout the two-story floor plan. A black-and-gold fireplace anchors the double-height living room, and the dining room features custom wood sidings and gold-tinted ceilings.

1 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The family room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The indoor-outdoor floor plan. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The covered patio. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The pool. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The primary bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The primary bathroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The movie theater. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The office. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The two-story home. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

The design palette continues into the family room full of built-ins and the tile kitchen, which is anchored by a massive black island. Through pocket doors, the space opens to a grassy yard with a covered patio, fire pit and swimming pool and spa with a waterfall.

A white oak staircase leads to the top level, where the primary suite tacks on a modern fireplace, dual closets and a dazzling marble-and-tile bathroom. In total, the home holds five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and amenities such as a movie theater and office across 4,500 square feet.

Dedmon, 31, played for Lancaster High School and Antelope Valley College before signing with USC in 2010, where he racked up 85 blocks in two seasons, good for ninth-most in the history of the program. In the NBA, the journeyman has spent time with the Warriors, 76ers, Magic, Spurs, Hawks and Kings.

Zeev Perez of Keller Williams Encino-Sherman Oaks held the listing. Mary Swanson of Compass represented the buyer.