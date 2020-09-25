Marvel director Anthony Russo lists Pasadena’s famous Culbertson House for $6.25 million

Anthony Russo is on a selling streak. A month after shedding his Los Feliz Cape Cod for $3.3 million, the Marvel director is asking $6.25 million for his historic home in Pasadena.

Russo — who’s best known for directing four Marvel movies with his brother Joe — paid $5.8 million for the property two years ago. The listing comes about a year after he made a major upgrade, dropping $15.58 million on Pasadena’s Palladian-inspired Arden Villa.

This home is a bit humbler, but it’s still seeped in history with a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Known as the Culbertson House, it was built 109 years ago by Charles and Henry Greene, the famed brother architects behind the nearby Craftsman masterpiece known as the Gamble House.

Somewhat of a departure from the brothers’ usual style, the low-slung home spans a single story and incorporates Asian style and a bevy of windows across 8,559 square feet. Shaped like a “U,” it wraps around a dramatic courtyard garden with exotic geometric landscaping and an octagonal fountain.

Past an exterior of stucco and tile, the interiors blend original details such as herringbone floors and dramatic moldings with modern finishes such as marble bathrooms. Highlights include a window-lined living room, a sunny center-island kitchen and an owner’s suite with a custom closet and spa bathroom. In total, there are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Russo, 50, is known for co-directing four films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his brother Joe: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” which became the highest-grossing movie of all time. Previously, they produced the sitcoms “Community” and “Arrested Development,” for which they won a Primetime Emmy.

Crosby Doe and Michael D. Phillips of Crosby Doe Associates hold the listing.