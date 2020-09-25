Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Supermodel Elsa Hosk is selling her artsy SoHo loft for $3.5 million

The two-bedroom home features exposed brick walls, original Corinthian columns and a lofted primary suite.
(The Modlin Group)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 25, 2020
7:30 AM
A picture-perfect loft just surfaced for sale in New York City, where Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk is asking $3.5 million for her SoHo home of six years.

Hosk paid just over $2 million for the place in 2014 and touched up just about everything during her stay, adding bespoke built-in bookcases and Italian walnut cabinetry to go along with original Corinthian columns and exposed brick walls.

Six windows run floor-to-ceiling across the 1,750-square-foot interior, which is anchored by a two-story great room with modern fixtures and Danish wide-plank floors. Past the dining area, a chic kitchen adds a marble-topped island.

The art.  (The Modlin Group)
The wall of windows.  (The Modlin Group)
The living room.  (The Modlin Group)
The open floor plan.  (The Modlin Group)
The kitchen.  (The Modlin Group)
The floating staircase.  (The Modlin Group)
The primary bedroom.  (The Modlin Group)

A floating staircase leads to the second level, where a lofted bedroom overlooks the rest of the home through a wall of windows. The adjacent bathroom features brass fixtures and a custom cast-iron tub.

Outside, a 525-square-foot terrace takes in views of the cobblestone streets below. Building amenities include a keyed elevator and video-entry security.

Hosk, 31, played professional basketball in Sweden before moving to New York and modeling for brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Dolce & Gabbana and Dior.

Adam Modlin and Carl Gambino of the Modlin Group hold the listing.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

