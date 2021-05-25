Margot Robbie lists her designer digs in Hancock Park

Margot Robbie’s Hancock Park home — a chic space with a boutique wine cellar and private pet room with its own arched entryway — just surfaced for sale at $3.475 million.

That’s $750,000 more than the “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” star paid for the property in 2017, records show.

It’s one of three homes the Australian actress has owned in Southern California. She made a move toward the coast in 2019, dropping $5 million on a Venice compound with three separate structures.

1 / 17 The family room. (Paul Barnaby) 2 / 17 The exterior. (Paul Barnaby) 3 / 17 The fireplace. (Paul Barnaby) 4 / 17 The dining room. (Paul Barnaby) 5 / 17 The living room. (Paul Barnaby) 6 / 17 The kitchen. (Paul Barnaby) 7 / 17 The media room. (Paul Barnaby) 8 / 17 The bedroom. (Paul Barnaby) 9 / 17 The office. (Paul Barnaby) 10 / 17 The pool. (Paul Barnaby) 11 / 17 Aerial view of the backyard. (Paul Barnaby) 12 / 17 The cabana. (Paul Barnaby) 13 / 17 The inside of the cabana. (Paul Barnaby) 14 / 17 The pet door. (Paul Barnaby) 15 / 17 The bar. (Paul Barnaby) 16 / 17 The backyard. (Paul Barnaby) 17 / 17 The balcony. (Paul Barnaby)

This place is a bit smaller. It sits on a 6,500-square-foot lot but makes the most of its space with a 3,300-square-foot home built in 2016 and 600 additional square feet split between a balcony and poolside cabana.

Inside, designer living spaces are dressed in paneled walls, metal doors, brass fixtures, marble accents and European oak floors. Bold shades of blue color the dining room, and other highlights include an indoor-outdoor living room, office, media room and step-down family room with a swing.

Four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms are spread across two stories, including a primary suite with a reading nook. Out back, there’s a patio with a tile bar and cabana with a freestanding fireplace. A bright yellow diving board complements the swimming pool and spa.

Robbie found fame for her role in Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and her credits since include “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot,” “Mary Queen of Scots” and “Birds of Prey.” The 30-year-old has received two Oscar nominations: one for “I, Tonya” and one for “Bombshell.”

Sam Real and Justin Fierro of Engel & Volkers Beverly Hills hold the listing.