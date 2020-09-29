Selena Gomez sells Studio City cottage for $2.37 million

Selena Gomez finally found a fan of her Studio City home. Two years after listing the charming 1950s cottage, the singer-actress has sold it for $2.37 million.

Gomez, who released her third solo album earlier this year, barely eked out a profit on the sale; records show she paid $2.249 million for the property in 2017.

Tucked behind towering hedges, the secluded home draws the eye with a whitewashed brick exterior and column-lined porch. Inside, floors of wide-plank oak and aged herringbone brick switch off across the single-story space.

1 / 13 The single-story home. (Realtor.com) 2 / 13 The porch. (Realtor.com) 3 / 13 The courtyard. (Realtor.com) 4 / 13 The living room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 13 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 13 The open floor plan. (Realtor.com) 7 / 13 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 8 / 13 The office. (Realtor.com) 9 / 13 The primary bedroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 13 The patio. (Realtor.com) 11 / 13 The pool. (Realtor.com) 12 / 13 The guesthouse. (Realtor.com) 13 / 13 Aerial view of the home. (Realtor.com)

Skylights brighten the chef’s kitchen, the office has a corner fireplace, and the dining room has two sets of French doors. Elsewhere are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in about 3,400 square feet.

The privacy hedges continue out back, wrapping around a chic space with a lighted patio, lawn, swimming pool and spa. At the corner of the property, there’s a Hamptons-style guesthouse with a living room and yoga studio.

A native of Texas, Gomez has released three solo albums since 2013 with hits including “Bad Liar,” “It Ain’t Me” and “Lose You to Love Me.” As an actress, she starred in Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place” before appearing in the films “Spring Breakers,” “The Fundamentals of Caring” and “A Rainy Day in New York.”

Karen Medved of Compass held the listing. Wendy Kjorness of Balboa Real Estate represented the buyer.