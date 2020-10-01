In Palm Springs, Bob Hope’s former home seeks $1.5 million

A piece of Palm Springs history just surfaced for sale in the desert as the longtime home of Bob Hope has hit the market for $1.5 million.

Hope and his wife, Dolores, owned the 1930s home for more than half a century. They bought it in 1946, and after both had passed away, their estate sold it in 2013, according to a plaque on the front gate identifying the property as the “Home of Hope.”

It’s not Hope’s most impressive Palm Springs home; that’d be found a few miles south, where a Modernist masterpiece built by John Lautner is nestled up against the mountains. The dazzling, futuristic gem broke a record when it sold for $13 million in 2016.

1 / 10 The pool. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The hot tub. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The wet bar. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The yard. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The remodeled ranch. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

This one’s a bit humbler, fitting five bedrooms and seven bathrooms in nearly 3,000 square feet. The L-shaped ranch house wraps around a swimming pool and features a spacious deck with citrus trees and a retractable awning.

A recent remodel touched up the interior, adding solar panels, custom wallpapers and an upgraded kitchen. Shades of blue color the rest of the tile-lined living spaces, including an indoor-outdoor lounge with a wet bar and a guest bedroom with mirrored walls.

Away from the pool on the other side of the property, a dining patio with a hot tub expands to a landscaped lawn. The property covers about a third of an acre.

Bob Hope, who died in 2003 at 100, appeared in scores of films, including the famous “Road” series with Bing Crosby. His career spanned vaudeville, Broadway, radio, television and film, and he’s also remembered for his live shows for U.S. troops overseas and for hosting the Academy Awards 19 times. Dolores Hope, a singer and philanthropist, died in 2011 at 102.

Advertisement

John White of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.