Scottie Pippen relists Illinois mansion with Bulls-themed basketball court

Scottie Pippen’s home sale saga continues outside Chicago, where the Bulls legend just relisted his custom mansion for $2.1 million.

The Highland Park home has waffled on and off the market since 2016, but the latest listing actually represents a price increase. The six-time NBA champion was seeking $1.7 million for the property last year, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Spanning 2.6 acres in a country club community, the nearly 10,000-square-foot house has plenty of room for amenities. There’s a movie theater, wine cellar, gym, recreation room and sauna inside. Out back, a patio descends to a swimming pool with a slide.

The main attraction, however, is the Bulls-themed indoor basketball court emblazoned with Pippen’s jersey.

Other highlights include a grand foyer with vaulted ceilings, a chandelier-topped dining room and a family room with a wet bar. A wall of windows anchors the two-story great room, which takes in views of the entertainer’s backyard. Six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms complete the floor plan.

Melissa Mastros of Compass holds the listing.

Pippen, 55, spent 12 of his 17 NBA seasons with the Bulls, where he and Michael Jordan helped turn the team into a dynasty in the ’90s. Along with six NBA titles, he made seven all-star teams and eight all-defensive first teams. He twice won gold medals at the Summer Olympics, including in 1992 as a member of the original so-called Dream Team.

In 2010, he was elected into the Basketball Hall of Fame.