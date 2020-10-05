Art-filled home of late MOCA co-founder Merry Norris sells for $4.75 million

In the Bird Streets of Hollywood Hills, the longtime home of late MOCA co-founder Merry Norris just sold for $4.75 million.

Norris, who died earlier this year at 80, helped redefine the architectural landscape of L.A. during her time as the city’s Cultural Affairs Commission president. She picked up the museum-like home for $875,000 in 1984, records show.

A sleek, whitewashed exterior gives way to the same aesthetic inside, as vast gallery walls offer plenty of space to display art. Past a landscaped courtyard, living spaces include a sky-lit foyer, sunny eat-in kitchen and step-down living room with a bar.

1 / 9 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 9 The courtyard. (Realtor.com) 3 / 9 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 4 / 9 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 9 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 9 The primary bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 9 The office. (Realtor.com) 8 / 9 The pool. (Realtor.com) 9 / 9 The two-story home. (Realtor.com)

The pyramid skylights continue upstairs, brightening a large office with a balcony and private entrance. The primary suite includes a balcony of its own; it’s one of three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 4,500 square feet.

Walls of glass open outside, where privacy hedges line a swimming pool and spa. City and canyon views are seen beyond.

In addition to co-founding the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, Norris also served on the board of the Southern California Institute of Architecture as well as the Task Force on the Arts. She was involved in a host of art and architecture projects across L.A., including the expansion of the Los Angeles Public Library and the LAX Gateway project.

Bret Parsons of Compass held the listing. Paula Ross Jones of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.