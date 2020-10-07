Matthew Perry’s Malibu beach house seeks $14 million

A few months ago, Matthew Perry listed his penthouse in the sky. Now he’s selling his home in the sand. The “Friends” star recently put his Malibu beach house on the market for $14 million, records show.

That’s $2 million more than the actor paid in 2011 when he bought the property from Scott Gillen, a high-profile developer who owns a slew of Malibu properties. Last summer, Gillen listed his 13-home portfolio in the coastal city for a combined $500 million.

Perry’s place is covered in wood and glass. Spanning 5,500 square feet, it overlooks the ocean from two stories of modern indoor-outdoor living spaces.

1 / 12 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The open floor plan. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The theater. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The staircase. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The primary bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The sitting room. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The second-story deck. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The hot tub. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The fire pit. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

A two-sided fireplace anchors the main level, separating a sunny dining area and modern kitchen from a living room with a ping-pong table. Dramatic beams top the entire space.

The primary suite covers most of the upper level, with a spa bathroom, lounge and private deck. In total, there are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, as well as a movie theater with tiered seating.

A wraparound deck set high off the sand lines the back of the home. Off to the side, a private patio encloses a hot tub.

Perry, 51, has kept busy since his days playing Chandler Bing on “Friends,” appearing on the shows “Mr. Sunshine,” “The Good Wife” and “The Odd Couple.” More recently, he played Ted Kennedy on the television miniseries “The Kennedys: After Camelot.”

Advertisement

Josh Flagg of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” and Bobby Boyd, both with Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills, hold the listing.