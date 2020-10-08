Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

In Virginia, a piece of George Washington’s original Mount Vernon estate seeks $60 million

A white mansion sits on a green lawn
The 16.5-acre estate on the Potomac River centers on a 16,000-square-foot Federal-style mansion built in 2018.
(Gordon Beall)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 8, 2020
6 AM
A piece of American history just surfaced for sale in Virginia, where a slice of George Washington’s original Mount Vernon estate is up for grabs at $60 million.

It’s an ambitious ask for the one-of-a-kind property. According to the listing agent, $60 million is the most expensive listing price ever in the city of Alexandria.

Spanning 16.5 acres on the Potomac River, the historic property sits a few miles away from the current Mount Vernon, a landmark destination where visitors can tour Washington’s original mansion. The $60-million listing is a bit more recent, centering on a Federal-style home built in 2018.

1/11
The driveway.  (Gordon Beall)
2/11
The hallway.  (Gordon Beall)
3/11
The living room.  (Gordon Beall)
4/11
The reception room.  (Gordon Beall)
5/11
The kitchen.  (Gordon Beall)
6/11
The game room.  (Gordon Beall)
7/11
The bedroom.  (Gordon Beall)
8/11
The patio.  (Gordon Beall)
9/11
The garden.  (Gordon Beall)
10/11
The exterior.  (Gordon Beall)
11/11
The guesthouse.  (Gordon Beall)

Approached by a stone-lined driveway, the dramatic mansion boasts a 19th-century aesthetic on the outside. Inside, the 16,000-square-foot floor plan blends formal living spaces with modern amenities. One highlight comes in the wood-paneled reception room, which expands to a circular lounge overlooking the manicured gardens.

There’s also a movie theater, indoor swimming pool, spa, steam room and sauna — as well as a game room with a bar and pool table surrounded by walls of hand-crafted stone. Seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms complete the floor plan.

English Colonial-style hedges and rose gardens based on old blueprints of the property fill out the scenic grounds, leading to 400 feet of river frontage with a private dock. Other structures include a 2,600-square-foot guesthouse, carriage house and studio apartment.

Heather Corey of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

